The world's first solar electric car Lightyear 0 now enters production

Advances in battery technology have resulted in a significant reduction in charging times over the past few years. Lightyear founder and CEO Lex Hoefsloot, is, however, of the opinion that the rapid transition to EVs will result in a large number of vehicles seeking access to charging infrastructure, which won't scale up in sync with the increased demand. Solar-powered Lightyear cars, though, won't be dependent on the infrastructure.

Lightyear's reduced dependence on charging stations

The Lightyear 0 is delivered with a charging cable plugged into any electrical socket to charge the EV. The battery pack on the car is a modest 60kWh which promises a 288-mile (463 km) range on a single charge. Combined with the solar charging available through double curved panels, the Lightyear 0 can reach up to 432 miles (695 km).

Since it is unlikely that a driver will exact the full juice of the battery every single day, the panels keep charging Lightyear 0 every day and add more miles every day. Based on an average commute of 21 miles (35 km), the Lightyear 0 can go a full two months before it needs to connect to a wall-socket charger again.

Interestingly, the car is well-designed and does not show any signs of compromise a user has to make to gain the solar charging advantage. While all this was great during the prototype stage, Lightyear has now entered a crucial phase of actual production.

Lightyear 0 production begins

Lightyear has teamed up with Finland-based Valmet Automotive for its production requirements. Valmet has over a decade's experience producing EVs, and its previous collaborations include big names in the automobile industry, such as Mercedes Benz, Porsche, and Saab.