Researchers develop new bacteria coating to protect buildings from erosion

The new coating creates a chain of self-repairing mechanisms to shield the surface, starting with microbes absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2) via photosynthesis, explains the press release. As a result, an additional calcium carbonate barrier gets formed — acting as a buffer and protecting the surface from erosion.

"This fits exactly with our ethos of improving the technical performance of buildings in the real world whilst lowering their carbon footprint," said Alex Sparrow, managing director of U.K.'s Hempcrete.

The team is now working with the University's Zero Carbon Lab and a manufacturing company called U.K. Hempcrete Ltd to create a prototype.

When the prototype is complete, the first test will be held at Whyte & Mackay Ltd on the Isle of Jura, off the west coast of Scotland. The prototype is expected to be ready by July, while testing will last for three to six months.

This winery is an ideal testbed as it is subjected to a combination of wind and rain, which damages the surface coating and reduces strength. As a result, it increases the surface repair process, which has a negative impact on the company's production, local tourism, and even the climate.