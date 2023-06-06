German grant will give a lift-off to Linear AeroSpike rocket engine design

An award from the German government's Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) or Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support could see a Linear AeroSpike (LAS) rocket engine make its first flight test.

Rocket science has been regarded as something tough to understand. However, the going gets easy for those who have managed to crack it. In its initial years, Elon Musk's SpaceX recorded scores of failures, but once it got its bearings right, it managed to launch and even relaunch its rockets with a rapid turnaround.

This has been made possible as not much has changed in rocket design and execution over the years. The rocket nozzle design, for instance, has not changed in over 100 years. But Bremen-based Polaris wants to change the status quo and make the first flight of a LAS rocket engine.