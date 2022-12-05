China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor

Because it was made to meet the different energy needs of the area, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it was the first reactor of its kind in the world. Once completed, according to World Nuclear News, the Changjiang ACP100 reactor will produce one billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the needs of 526,000 households. The reactor is designed for electricity, heating, steam, or seawater desalination.

According to the CCTV report, the "nuclear island" at the center of the nuclear power plant is Linglong One. Research shows that more important infrastructure will be built in the future, such as the pressure vessel and steam generator at the power plant.

It is anticipated to be constructed in 58 months

The Linlong One project, which started development in July 2021, is praised for its high level of security, rapid construction, and adaptable deployment, among other benefits. Only as soon as April this year, the steel reactor pit was installed for the ACP100 multi-purpose small modular reactor (SMR) demonstration project at the Changjiang nuclear power plant on China's island province of Hainan. The construction is anticipated to be finished in 58 months.

The project is also a joint venture between three major companies: China National Nuclear Power, a subsidiary of CNNC, which is the owner and operator; the Nuclear Power Institute of China, which is in charge of designing the reactor; and China Nuclear Power Engineering Group, which is in charge of building the plant.