A liquid-metal battery created by spinoff company, Ambri, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will be operational as early as next year at a 300 kWh facility in Aurora, Colorado, a company press release said.

With countries working to build renewable energy capacities in the form of solar and wind energy, there is an increased requirement for long-term energy storage systems that can support the grid during times of intermittency.

Lithium-ion battery-based solutions have been rolled out for this purpose but face high energy storage costs of $405 for each kWh. If the switch to renewables has to materialize, these costs must come down to as little as $20 per kWH, MIT researchers said in a 2019 paper.