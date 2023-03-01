New liquid nitrogen spray could help NASA solve its lunar dust problem

Now, though, a new liquid nitrogen spray developed by Washington State University researchers was able to remove virtually all of the simulated moon dust from a space suit during tests, a press statement reveals.

We need to talk about lunar dust

A wise man once described sand by saying it's "coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere." Lunar dust is much the same, and we may now have a good solution for NASA's Artemis astronauts.

"Moondust is electrostatically charged, abrasive and gets everywhere, making it a very difficult substance to deal with," Ian Wells, first author of a paper on the topic and a senior in WSU’s School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, explained in the statement. "You end up with a fine layer of dust as a minimum just covering everything."

The team of Washington State University (WSU) researchers, who published a paper in the journal Acta Astronautica, explained that their liquid nitrogen spray removed more than 98 percent of moon dust simulant in a vacuum environment while causing minimal damage to spacesuits.

They also pointed out that their new method performed better than any other that had been investigated previously.

New liquid nitrogen spray efficiently cleans lunar dust

With NASA aiming to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon in 2025 with its Artemis III moon mission, it will need new solutions to problems that could affect its crew. During the Apollo missions, astronauts used brushes to try to remove lunar dust from their suits, though the method did not work very well.