Global chemical producer BASF has teamed up with companies in the US to make lithium-ion cells with recycled materials, a press release said. The approach is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of batteries by as much as 25 percent.

Lithium-ion batteries are a crucial component of the energy transition occurring around the world as countries look to move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The transition is being done with the aim of reducing emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. However, as we look to beef up our energy infrastructure to overcome the intermittency of renewable energy, the impact of lithium-ion batteries also comes to the fore.