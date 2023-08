The Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, has reported successfully replicating the synthesis of the LK-99 crystal and capturing its magnetic levitation on video as evidence. This development adds to the excitement surrounding the recent global news of the discovery of a new superconducting material.

In case you haven't caught wind of the rumored significant advancement in material science that has been circulating on the internet and in research circles, a group of Korean scientists asserted that they have achieved a superconducting material capable of functioning at room temperature and standard pressure.

Produced through a four-day process involving the combination of lanarkite minerals (Pb₂SO₅) and copper phosphide (Cu₃P), the superconductor now referred to as LK-99, appears unassumingly simple but could potentially transform the world, much like transistors did in the past.