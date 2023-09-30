Llama 2 Long outperforms other AI models in long queries

While Meta Platforms unveiled several new AI-powered features for its popular apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp at its annual Meta Connect event in California this week, the most impressive innovation from the social media giant may have gone unnoticed by many.

A team of Meta researchers quietly published a paper introducing Llama 2 Long, a new AI model that can generate coherent and relevant responses to long user queries, surpassing some of the best competitors in the field.

Llama 2 Long is an extension of Llama 2, an open-source AI model that Meta released in the summer, which can learn from a variety of data sources and perform multiple tasks such as coding, math, language understanding, common sense reasoning, and conversational skills.