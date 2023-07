The United States Army has announced that it awarded Lockheed Martin $220.8 million to develop, integrate, manufacture, test, and deliver” an Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) prototype weapon system. The new high-energy laser system will protect fixed and semi-fixed sites from aerial threats like drones, missiles, etc. But, Lockheed Martin has not received all these funds yet, with only $154 million available for 2023 fiscal funding.

Laser aerial defense

The remaining funds will be provided to Lockheed between now and around the middle of October 2025, Breaking Defense reports. Lockheed has reportedly been working on high-energy laser projects, like a 300-kilowatt, under Pentagon’s High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI). However, as Breaking Defense points out, there is very little information on the prototype Lockheed will build under this new agreement for the Army.