US Navy awards Lockheed Martin $2 billion hypersonic missile contract

The Zumwalt-class destroyer gets hypersonic capabilities

The Zumwalt class destroyer was conceived as a state-of-the-art multi-mission stealth warship that could support land operations, secure open water areas, and act as an anti-aircraft vessel.

Unfortunately, as NewAtlas points out, the Zumwalt project was plagued by production delays and cost overruns that saw the price per ship rise to a staggering $8 billion. Including the launch of the USS Zumwalt in 2016, only three out of a planned 32 Zumwalt warships were built.

The new Lockheed Martin project may be part of a US Navy initiative to breathe new life into the Zumwalt project. The Zumwalt class will become the first to carry the CPS surface-launched, sea-based hypersonic strike missiles. These missiles can fly at a massive speed of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

"Hypersonic vehicles or hypersonic missiles can travel faster than five times the speed of sound and are highly maneuverable," Lockheed Martin explained in a press statement. "The combination of the CPS capability, and the stealth and mobility of the ZUMWALT-class destroyer, will provide the nation's first sea-based hypersonic strike capability."