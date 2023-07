Lockheed Martin has officially been selected by NASA and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to design, build, and test a nuclear-powered rocket demonstrator, NASA has announced. Called "The Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations" (DRACO), the program will test a nuclear-powered rocket in space as soon as 2027.

Nuclear rockets for Mars

"Working with DARPA and companies across the commercial space industry will enable us to accelerate the technology development we need to send humans to Mars," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. "This demonstration will be a crucial step in meeting our Moon to Mars objectives for crew transportation into deep space," she added.