Lockheed Martin is looking to fire its PAC-3 Patriot missiles from US Navy's launchers

Lockheed Martin has been using the PAC-3 MSE to work with other defense systems as well and demonstrated this capability by integrating it with the U.S> Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Comand System (IBCS) as well as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon systems.

Now, Lockheed Martin is looking to deploy these missiles on the Navy's vertical launch systems as well.

The Mk41 Vertical Launch System

The Mk41 is actually a Lockheed Martin product, and the integration of the PAC-3 MSE should seem straightforward. Capable of firing a wide range of surface-to-air, anti-ship, and land-attack missiles, the Mk41 is a versatile workhorse for the U.S. Navy as well as other navies around the world.

It remains to be seen how the PAC-3 MSE will be modified to work with VLS. The missile is 19 feet long, and adding an additional booster motor would increase its length, making it compatible only with the tactical and strike-length formats of the Mk41. Since the PAC-3 is smaller than its predecessors of the Patriot Missile system, it also allows for missiles to be loaded onto ground-based launchers, something we could see with naval launchers too.