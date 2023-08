Lockheed Martin has been commissioned by the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering, OUSD (R&E), to deliver the most powerful laser it has ever developed.

At 500 kW, the new laser will dwarf its existing 300 kW class and form the second phase of the DoD's High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI).

For reference, the HELSI will aid the US Army's larger Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) initiative. This program aims to protect immobile and partially immobile locations from attacks by rockets, artillery, mortars, unmanned aerial systems, and rotary and fixed-wing threats.