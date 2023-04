Lockheed Martin has completed a demonstration of its automated CubeSat technology for in-space servicing of active satellite constellations.

The defense and aerospace firm's In-space Upgrade Satellite System (LM LINUSS) could be used to increase the lifespan of small satellite constellations, a press statement reveals.

Servicing satellites in space

As Earth's orbit is increasingly filled up with satellite constellations — to the consternation of many astronomers — organizations and space agencies are increasingly looking for ways to repair these valuable assets from space.

Most repair technologies to date, such as Northrop Grumman's Mission Extension program, have focused on repairing large satellites, typically in a geostationary or geosynchronous orbit.

Now, though, Lockheed Martin has performed the first successful demonstration of its LM LINUSS technology, which will focus on repairing small CubeSats, also referred to as nanosatellites. CubeSats are often the size of a loaf of bread or a shoe box, meaning they are particularly challenging to repair.

The LM LINUSS program uses CubeSats to repair CubeSats. To be precise, it uses a toaster-sized LM 50 2U CubeSat designed to perform highly-automated rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO).