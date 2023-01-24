Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon

The most recent example has been the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After months of attacking with tanks and aircraft, Russia has now switched to Iranian drone swarms to target crucial infrastructure. Although the U.S. supports the Ukrainian cause with the best air defense system in its arsenal, the high cost of operating the missile-based system begs the question of whether it is financially viable in the long run.

Laser-based weapons

A laser-based weapon is an effective tool against smaller uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), but with increasing power can be used with larger aircraft as well. The U.S. Army, which has been working in this area, has commissioned 50-kW weapons so far but is also considering a 300-kW weapon as well.

In addition to their ability to operate from land and at sea, the greatest benefit of a laser-powered weapon is the unlimited ammunition it has in its kitty, as long as the energy source is secured. This allows the weapon to be deployed at remote locations and even highly contested environments.