US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere

"It's going to be kind of a Google Earth-looking product, but it's going to have all of these observations coming in at almost a real-time basis," Lynn Montgomery Lockheed Martin research scientist told 9News.

"Our goal is to kind of fuse all the data into one measurement that represents the weather we see."

The new model will be called the NOAA Earth Observing Digital Twin and will be a twin of the atmospheric model based on a digital environment and whose data will eventually be fed into a weather forecast model.

Using advanced AI algorithms

By using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and cooperating with computing company Nvidia, Lockheed Martin scientists will be able to collect, integrate and fuse a large amount of weather data.

Once this step has been successfully completed, the resulting data will be transferred into a computing format called Universal Scene Description (USD) that the filmmaker Pixar uses to create its 3D visuals.

In collaboration with @nvidia, @LockheedMartin is using AI to build an Earth Observations Digital Twin to provide @noaa with a centralized approach to monitoring current global weather conditions. — Lockheed Martin News (@lmnews) December 6, 2022

"But then the fourth dimension is going to be time," added Montgomery.