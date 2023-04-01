Lockheed Martin’s hypersonic 'Arrow' misses bull’s eye, US ends deal

"The USAF will not buy the weapon, but they will complete testing," the acquisition lead Andrew Hunter testified in writing to the House Tactical Air and Ground Forces Subcommittee on March 29.

"While the Air Force does not currently intend to pursue follow-on procurement of ARRW once the prototyping program concludes," said Defense News, quoting Hunter's written testimony.

"There is inherent benefit to completing the all-up round test flights to garner the learning and test data that will help inform future hypersonic programs."

The inability of the weapon to communicate in-flight performance data ruined the hypersonic missile prototype's second test flight, according to two people familiar with the findings, said a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The U.S. Air Force did not mention the transmission issue or data loss experienced during the exercise on March 13 in a statement released on March 24 that stated the test "met several of the objectives and team engineers and testers are collecting data for further analysis."