California-based hypersonic launch startup Longshot is progressing with its kinetic space launch system that will see freight fired into orbit rather than strapped to a rocket. If successful, this launch system could dramatically slash the cost per lb/kg to deliver a payload to space. Other companies, like SpinLaunch, are working on a similar concept, but Longshot's approach is truly awe-inspiring.

Not to mention very, very fun. But this technology will never be able to deliver human "cargo" to space, at least in one piece.

Giant space gun

Longshot plans to develop a gigantic multi-stage cannon, technically called — a multi-stage projectile-accelerator, to accelerate small payloads at Mach 30 in several seconds. Once at launch speed, the cargo exits the barrel and is fired into orbit in short order. "Our system [comprises] the 'kickstage' and side injectors, which work to push the vehicle to hypersonic speeds. The 'kickstage' provides the impulse to send the vehicle supersonic while the side injectors squeeze the vehicle with air as it travels down the barrel. Over distance, the injectors accelerate the vehicle to hypersonic speeds," explains Longshot.