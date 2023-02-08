This loofah-inspired gel uses sunlight to purify water

One of the study authors and a postdoctoral research associate at Princeton University, Xiaohui Xu, told IE, “Water scarcity is one of the global challenges. To alleviate this, we developed a solar absorber gel for water purification. The previous gel worked great, but we want to further enhance the water release rate to meet daily water demand.

She further added, “We noticed natural loofah has rapid liquid permeation. So inspired by loofah, we developed this second-generation hydrogel for water purification.”

The researchers believe that besides providing clean water access in a sustainable and low-cost way to the world’s population, the enhanced version of the hydrogel could also be employed in various applications related to chemical separation, drug delivery, and smart sensors.

How did scientists create the loofah-inspired gel?

The previously developed hydrogel was mainly composed of poly(N-isopropyl acrylamide) or PNIPAm. This gel could be placed in a water source in the evening, and it released the purified water when exposed to sunlight.

However, due to its closed pores, the previous version of the PNIPAm gel released water slowly, and therefore, it wasn’t able to remove enough water to meet even a day’s demand of a person. The researchers added some additional coatings to PNIPAm gel to provide a loofah-like open pore structure.