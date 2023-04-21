Meet LOOP: Airbus' new space station includes sci-fi-like centrifuge

European aerospace giant Airbus has just revealed a new concept space habitat called LOOP.

The 26-foot-wide (8 meters) multi-purpose orbital module will feature three customizable decks, all of which will be connected by a tunnel overlooking a space greenhouse.

In a press statement, Airbus said its new space station design could accommodate up to eight crew members, and it could be deployed to orbit, in only one launch, by the early 2030s.

Airbus's ambitious new space station design

LOOP was designed to fit into the fairing of SpaceX's Starship launch system — which performed its first flight test yesterday — as well as that of other upcoming superheavy rockets. As such, the space station could be deployable, and operational, with only one launch.

One standout feature of Airbus's LOOP space station is a centrifuge deck that would allow it to produce artificial gravity, meaning crew members could enter the deck for a temporary reprieve from microgravity conditions. This could help to counter some of the well-documented adverse effects of microgravity on space station crew members' health.

An artist's impression of the interior of LOOP. Airbus

LOOP also features a habitation deck, a science deck, and the orbital greenhouse. Airbus explained that its design allows crew members more interior space than other space stations.