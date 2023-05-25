Loop introduces new 'living' coffin which turns human flesh into compost

Loop Biotech, the company which created a ‘living coffin’ in 2020, has created an improved and more organic version of its living cocoon.

Called the Loop Living Cocoon, the new design fits better in nature with its round, organic shapes instead of tight square customization explained the company in a press release sent to Interesting Engineering.

The new design is smoother than the previous rugged rectangular one. Loop Biotech can grow 500 of these coffins each month. The living cocoon costs approximately $1,064 and is available for shipment across Europe.

The company became all the rage three years ago with its sustainable and eco-conscious funeral products, going on to win several design awards.