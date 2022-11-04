A newly found loophole enables researchers to see through walls

The Wi-Peep takes advantage of what the researchers refer to as courteous WiFi. Smart devices will immediately react to contact attempts from any device in range, even if a network is password-protected, as per the University of Waterloo.

The Wi-Peep uses many messages to communicate with a target device while it is in the air, measuring each message's reaction time to determine the target device's location within a meter.

“The Wi-Peep devices are like lights in the visible spectrum, and the walls are like glass,” Dr. Ali Abedi, an adjunct professor of computer science, said.

“Using similar technology, one could track the movements of security guards inside a bank by following the location of their phones or smartwatches. Likewise, a thief could identify the location and type of smart devices in a home, including security cameras, laptops, and smart TVs, to find a good candidate for a break-in. In addition, the device’s operation via drone means that it can be used quickly and remotely without much chance of the user being detected.”

$20 worth of cheap components

It was created by Abedi's team utilizing a drone purchased at a store with $20 worth of cheap components.

“As soon as the Polite WiFi loophole was discovered, we realized this kind of attack was possible,” Abedi said.

To prove their theory, the team developed the Wi-Peep, but they soon recognized that anyone with the necessary skills could make a similar gadget just as simply.