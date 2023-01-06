The Lotte Metaverse allows you to buy online products in the real world

“To enable such a business model, LDCC created an immersive and realistic metaverse platform based on hyper-realistic content. This is because when browsing expensive items, consumers will not click on the purchase button if they are looking at unsophisticated product images in the form of game items.”

Lotte Metaverse combines real-life characters with graphic backgrounds created with a graphic engine called 'Unreal Engine 5.’ It further uses cutting-edge technologies such as three-dimensional real-time rendering, live-action VR shooting, as well as 'deep-interactive' patents that allow users to realistically interact with objects or real-life characters in VR content.

The end result is a strong feel of realism and the complete immersion of shopping, entertainment, and community experiences in the virtual world.

“The LDCC exhibition booth at CES is made up of a 'VR Zone' where visitors may experience the virtual world through a head-mounted display (HMD) and a '3D Display Zone' where visitors may enjoy the experience through 3D monitors,” stated the press release.

“The 'VR Zone' is divided into a shopping area where users may purchase products such as fashion, cosmetics, and home appliances, as well as an entertainment area where users may watch movies, idol concerts, and EDM performances. For each area, about 20 visitors are allowed to access one virtual world and enjoy its contents together.”