The human cornea has an impressive preservation period of around 14 days after death, allowing it to be eligible for transplantation.

By donating these healthy corneas to individuals afflicted with corneal diseases, which are among the most common causes of vision loss, patients can benefit from improved vision and potentially regain their sight.

Despite corneal diseases leading to severe symptoms such as vision loss or blindness affecting 57 million people and costing $410 billion globally in productivity losses and reduced quality of life, only a small fraction of people are eligible for corneal transplantation.

Now researchers at the University of Ottawa in Canada have developed a material that can be used to reshape and thicken damaged corneal tissue, promoting its healing and recovery.