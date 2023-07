On average, an individual uses eight disposable batteries every year. This might seem like a small number but scale it up to the population levels of the U.S. and that's three billion batteries. With recycling facilities not accessible in all regions, most of these batteries end up in landfills, damaging the environment.

Ambient Photonics, a California-based startup, is aiming to change this with its low-light photovoltaic cells. For decades, devices like calculators have been equipped with photovoltaic cells, but the energy demands of a calculator are much different from that of many modern-day devices that are equipped with sensors and WiFi or Bluetooth communication technologies.