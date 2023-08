Luna-25, Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years, ended in disaster on Saturday as the spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the lunar surface. The spacecraft, which was launched on Aug. 10 from the Vostochny spaceport in the Far East, was supposed to perform a maneuver that would put it in a circular orbit around the moon’s south pole, where it planned to touch down on Monday. However, something went wrong and the spacecraft failed to execute the maneuver as planned.

What went wrong?

Just a few hours before the confirmation there were reports of a communication failure and technical glitch. Something went wrong and the spacecraft failed to execute the maneuver as planned.