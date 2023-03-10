Lunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon rovers

Lunar Resources Chief Science Officer Peter Curreri recently submitted a counter-proposal to NASA regarding its plans to use lunar rovers to transport oxygen for its future Artemis missions.

Curreri claims that using a lunar pipeline to transport oxygen on the moon would require 175x less energy than transportation via rovers.

Lunar Resources received $175,000 in funding from NASA to develop a lunar pipeline concept based on that idea.

Last year, NASA kickstarted its Artemis program with the launch of its Space Launch System (SLS) mega rocket for the Artemis I mission.

The ultimate goal of NASA’s Artemis missions is to establish a permanent human presence on the moon that will serve as a stepping stone for the eventual human exploration and colonization of Mars.