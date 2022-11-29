A tomato pigment may be the key to increasing the efficiency of solar panels

Solar panel array in Vermont, USA Wikimedia Commons/Mark Buckawicki

In the last few years, though, necessary advancements in photovoltaic technology have helped raise those numbers.

In 2022, one of the most incredible discoveries in this field is credited to a team of Chinese researchers who found that lycopene, the pigment that makes tomatoes red, increases the efficiency of perovskite-based solar cells from 20.57 percent to 23.62 percent.

How efficient are today's solar panels?

Some kinds of solar panels perform better than others.

Currently, most commercial solar panels (around 90 percent) are silicon-based because it is a relatively cost-effective option, as they last up to 25 years and do not require a lot of maintenance.

But they rarely exceed 20-25 percent efficiency rates.

There are several types of silicon-based solar panels:

Amorphous silicon solar panels. One of the cheapest alternatives in the market, this kind of solar panel contains thin films of a non-crystalline form of silicon called amorphous silicon (a-Si), which works as a semiconductor material. Solar-cell efficiency is roughly 6 percent-13 percent.

Polycrystalline silicon solar panels. These solar panels contain fragments of a high purity, polycrystalline form of silicon, melted together into thin slices that form the solar cells. Polycrystalline solar panels in Genova, Italy, showing various tones of blue due to orientation of silicon crystals. Wikimedia Commons/Mariojan Photo These silicon-based solar panels have many crystals, making it harder for electrons to move through them. Therefore, this type of solar panel’s efficiency rate is usually around 13 percent-16 percent.

Monocrystalline silicon solar panels. Made up of pure single-crystal silicon organized in wafers, these solar panels have a dark black color and an efficiency rate of roughly 17 percent-24 percent. However, their manufacturing can be complex and expensive. Monocrystalline vs Polycrystalline Solar Panels American Solar Energy Society

Then, we have perovskite solar panels, made of perovskite-structured compounds as the light-absorbing layer. These are compounds based on the crystal structure of calcium titanate, which allows the embedding of different cations (positively charged ions).

Perovskite solar panels made using lead halide perovskites are low-cost and more efficient than silicon-based solar panels (the efficiency rate is around 25 percent). However, they are easily degraded by moisture, heat, light, and other factors.

Perovskite solar cells Wikimedia Commons/Stanford ENERGY, Mark Shwartz

Because of their short lifespan, these solar panels are currently not competitive in the market. Still, their other characteristics are promising, and scientists haven't given up on searching for new ways of increasing the panels’ stability, durability, and efficiency.

This is where lycopene, the “tomato pigment”, comes in.

How to improve solar panel efficiency?

Lycopene is a natural antioxidant. As such, it inhibits oxidation, the chemical reaction responsible for free radicals.

Free radicals are ions, atoms, or molecules with an uneven number of electrons. This makes them unstable, and they can activate reactions that alter DNA, producing cell damage in living organisms.