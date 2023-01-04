Maca unveils its improved hydrogen-powered flying racecar at CES 2023

The firm debuted the Maca S11 at CES 2022, its carcopter, which is a combination of a car and helicopter, designed for speed and sustainability. The vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) flying car is 100% eco-friendly as it is made from a fully-recyclable material called strong flax fiber. Maca S11 can attain a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

Promising specifications of Maca S11

The VTOL, intended to operate solely on a racetrack, features a 23-foot-long (7 m) body with a metal chassis and a frame made of carbon, linen, and wood. The S11 offers room for a single-pilot operation and comes with collision avoidance technology to further a safer racing experience.

S11 comes with three pairs of electric-powered rotors and six electric motors, all powered by hydrogen fuel cells. A 40kg carbon fiber tank is used to store hydrogen fuel on the S11 and the energy produced by this setup is comparable to a 150-200-kg lithium-ion battery pack.

"The team chose to power the S11 vehicle by eco-friendly hydrogen-based fuel cells not only because it leaves no impact on the environment, but it also delivers longer flight times than vehicles powered by electricity or fossil fuels," according to Xavier Chambrin, MACA’s Chief Technology Officer.

How new partnerships can help Maca

The startup's decision to contain S11 to racetracks, partially to bypass stringent testing parameters for passenger operations. This is where a partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, a high-performance engineering division of Red Bull Racing, becomes vital for Maca. "Operating in the auto racing world within a closed environment, around a racetrack, we do not need the same certifications one needs to fly elsewhere, easing the product testing process. Red Bull is renowned in the sports world, so our enthusiasm for working with them is understandable.”