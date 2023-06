A small Ohio-based startup, Velontra, has reported the successful testing of its small hypersonic turbo-ramjet. The tests were conducted inside Purdue University’s wind tunnel, and the engine is described as a "first-of-its-kind." The incredible engine developed can deliver thrust at over five times the speed of sound, which is greater than Mach 5!

“It is powerful, small, and anything but tame. It is ready to buck the system. We sent it through a wind tunnel at Purdue University at speeds over Mach 4.5 and altitude simulated over 100,000ft, and it successfully screamed through vigorous testing with flying colors,” said Velontra CEO Robert Keane III.