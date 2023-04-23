Cormify leverages machine learning and 3D printing to make the best mouse for you

In this day and age, where we spend hours hunched over a computer, there is a case for everything being ergonomic.

Into this niche steps Formify, a team based out of Toronto with the belief that individualized design should be accessible to everyone.

In line with this ethos, the company has unveiled its latest offering through a Kickstarter campaign— a custom-tailored gaming-focused mouse for your hand.

And no, you do not have to get your hand scanned by complicated machinery. All you need is a simple photo of your palm.

Formify employs machine learning to analyze the size, shape, and contours of the customer’s hand from the photo submitted and creates a custom design that is best suited. This design is then brought to life by 3D printing resin layer by layer in an industrial-grade additive manufacturing process.

The use of Nylon HP PA 12 material and the Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) technique, capable of recycling up to 80 percent of unused powder, suggests the company is eager to commit to a sustainable manufacturing practice.

An illustration of Formify's 3D printed mouse Formify

And it’s not just the shape of the mouse that is customized. Customers can pick any texture of their choice to be added to their mouse along with their preferred mouse grip: claw and fingertip grips that are light in weight, suitable for gamers who rock fast and agile movements, and a palm grip designed for delicate gliding control.