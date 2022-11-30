Machine learning fusion prototype could potentially help detect ovarian cancer

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering in the U.S. have applied various imaging methods to diagnose ovarian cancer more precisely and accurately.

The study was published in the journal Photoacoustics.

A new machine learning prototype

Quing Zhu, the Edwin H. Murty Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, and her research team have developed a new machine learning (ML) fusion model that uses existing ultrasound features of ovarian lesions to train and ‘teach’ the model to recognize whether a lesion is benign or cancerous. A machine learning fusion model uses numerous machine learning algorithms. It then combines them all to complete a task, solve a problem or make a prediction.

The top row shows an ultrasound image of a malignant lesion, the bottom row is an ultrasound image of a benign lesion. Quing Zhu lab/Washington University in St. Louis

The method utilizes reconstructed images taken with photoacoustic tomography. This type of technique, also called optoacoustic tomography, allows researchers to take 3D images of a specific area, providing spatial resolution and depth of the dimension.

Multi-modality machine learning

Machine learning has typically been focused on single modality data, or a classification of input and output between a computer and a person, otherwise known as a dataset. Recent findings suggest that multi-modality machine learning is more detailed and accurate in its performance over single modality machine learning methods. In a preliminary study of 35 patients with over 600 regions of interest, the model’s accuracy was 90%.