By harnessing the power of machine learning and leveraging historical maps, researchers have achieved an intriguing feat: the creation of 3D digital models that vividly resurrect past neighborhoods.

To put this into perspective, envision yourself with a virtual reality headset, gazing upon the streets and structures of your hometown as they existed long ago.

Still, according to the researchers behind the development, these digital models go beyond novelty; they serve as invaluable tools for carrying out previously deemed impossible studies.

One notable application is the estimation of economic losses incurred from demolishing cherished historic neighborhoods, thereby opening up fresh avenues for analysis and understanding.