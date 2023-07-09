Magnetic robots are walking, crawling, and swimming with ease

Scientists at MIT have achieved a major milestone in robotics by creating tiny soft-bodied robots that can be controlled using a simple magnetic field. These remarkable robots, constructed from flexible magnetic spirals, have the ability to walk, crawl, and even swim, all in response to an easily applicable magnetic force.

Professor Polina Anikeeva, leading the team of researchers behind this innovative creation, expressed her excitement: "This is the first time this has been done, to be able to control three-dimensional locomotion of robots with a one-dimensional magnetic field."

She further emphasized the significance of the robots' composition, which primarily consists of soft polymers. Due to their soft nature, only a minimal magnetic field is required to activate these robots. The magnetic field necessary for their movement is remarkably small.