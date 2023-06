Every year about seven million patients undergo endoscopy in the US. A team of researchers from George Washington University (GWU) has developed a magnetically-controlled ingestible video capsule that promises to change the way endoscopies are performed.

Ingestible video capsules already exist, but all of them come with one significant limitation —- once they enter the stomach, doctors have no control over their movement. Gravity and the natural flow of muscles in the gut decide their motion inside the body.

On the other side, traditional tube-based endoscopy procedures are highly invasive, costly, and time-taking as they require anesthesia. Moreover, patients with severe stomach pain or cancer must make multiple appointments for their complete endoscopy.