Mainspring's 'flameless' linear generator can use any fuel to generate power

“The linear generator can quickly switch between different types of green—and no-so-green, if need be—fuel, including biogas, ammonia, and hydrogen,” explained Matt Screck, Mainspring Energy co-founder, in an IEEE Spectrum article. “It has the potential to make the decarbonized power system available, reliable, and resilient against the vagaries of weather and fuel supplies,” he added.

So, how does this fantastic engine work? While a Stanford student, Screck worked on a project to transform chemical-bond energy into a more macro-scale, usable form. The earliest concepts used air and fuel in a confined chamber with movable walls. These walls compressed the fuel-air mixture as they traveled in opposite directions, causing the molecules to clash quickly and violently until they broke apart and reformed into other molecules. According to Screck, this method releases energy in chemical bonds without a spark or ignition source.

The walls continued to move in and out, releasing the previous group of molecules and allowing fresh fuel and air to enter as the cycle continued. A straightforward test conducted in 2008 did not gather the generated energy, but it allowed the team to gauge the idea's effectiveness.

“The results were excellent; the device was efficient as a fuel cell, just as we hoped,” Screck wrote. “Now we had to build a version that could generate and run for years at a reasonable cost," he added. Consequently, in 2010, Mainspring Energy was born to build the "flameless" compression reaction generators.