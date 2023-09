Researchers have discovered a way to improve optical frequency combs to measure light waves with much higher precision than previously accomplished. This could lead to the development and improvement of devices that require such precision, like atomic clocks. The researchers showed that dissipative Kerr solitons (DKSs) can create chip-based optical frequency combs with enough output power for use in optical atomic clocks and other practical applications.

More precise clocks

"Frequency combs are ubiquitous in metrology -- just like a ruler measures length, they let us measure optical frequency with great precision," explains Grégory Moille from the Joint Quantum Institute at NIST/University of Maryland. "Making them on chip helps us greatly reduce their power consumption, but also reduces the power in each comb tooth. This makes it hard to interface on-chip combs with another system like atomic frequency standards. We show that by simply carefully injecting another weak laser in the comb device; it lets us tune the system and therefore optimize the power in several comb teeth power by more than an order of magnitude," he added.