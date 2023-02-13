Malware threats are on the rise. Are you doing enough to safeguard your computer?

Buying hacking tools has now become a cakewalk, lowering the entry barriers for new-generation cybercriminals. Malware kits are becoming increasingly sophisticated and difficult to identify, but cybercriminals still make lucrative amounts of money.

As a result, every computer and mobile device owner must have robust antivirus software to ensure their data remains secure and safe. VPN company Surfshark has recently decided to try out their hands at solving the age-old virus issue with their new antivirus software – the Surfshark Antivirus.

What is Surfshark Antivirus?

Surfshark Antivirus Surfshark

Surfshark Antivirus is a newbie antivirus software that guards your computer and mobile devices against malware and virus in real time. It strictly checks malicious files, documents, and snooping apps to protect your mobile device and computer data.

The Surfshark Antivirus is a part of the Surfshark One bundle, which includes the company’s famous VPN tool along with a private search engine and the tool Alert, a tool that notifies users about personal data leaks.

Without further ado, let’s delve into our in-depth review of the software.

Key talking points

First and foremost, we would love to list the essentials of what you need to know about Surfshark Antivirus.

Surfshark Antivirus is available as a part of the Surfshark One security bundle.

It’s a cakewalk to install and use this software on both PC and mobile devices.

It lacks certain essential features that are a must for security solutions.

Let’s take a look at some of the best benefits this antivirus software has to offer.

The Pros

Active threats Surfshark

For interested buyers – here’s a fact you need to know. The Surfshark Antivirus software is available as a part of a multi-tool suite. It cannot be purchased separately. You’ll need to buy the entire Surfshark One bundle to use this antivirus software. That being said, here are some of the best features the antivirus software has to offer.

1. Both real-time and on-demand protection is available

The Surfshark Antivirus software allows users to protect their important data in real time and on demand. The real-time feature will keep your files continuously secure, while the on-demand feature will allow you to run thorough scans as and when you please.

You can also opt to schedule a scan when necessary. The software also offers a quick-scan feature, wherein you just need to drag and drop a file or folder to get it scanned in no time.