Malware threats are on the rise. Are you doing enough to safeguard your computer?

The growth of the information technology industry has seen businesses embrace the ‘as-a-service’ model. While that’s been beneficial to many individuals and businesses across sectors, the cyber goons aren’t lagging far behind. The Sophos 2023 Threat Report recently revealed that ‘cybercrime-as-a-service’ is a growing business. Now, that’s a big cause for concern.
Buying hacking tools has now become a cakewalk, lowering the entry barriers for new-generation cybercriminals. Malware kits are becoming increasingly sophisticated and difficult to identify, but cybercriminals still make lucrative amounts of money.
As a result, every computer and mobile device owner must have robust antivirus software to ensure their data remains secure and safe. VPN company Surfshark has recently decided to try out their hands at solving the age-old virus issue with their new antivirus software – the Surfshark Antivirus.
What is Surfshark Antivirus?
Surfshark Antivirus is a newbie antivirus software that guards your computer and mobile devices against malware and virus in real time. It strictly checks malicious files, documents, and snooping apps to protect your mobile device and computer data.
The Surfshark Antivirus is a part of the Surfshark One bundle, which includes the company’s famous VPN tool along with a private search engine and the tool Alert, a tool that notifies users about personal data leaks.
Without further ado, let’s delve into our in-depth review of the software.
Key talking points
First and foremost, we would love to list the essentials of what you need to know about Surfshark Antivirus.
Surfshark Antivirus is available as a part of the Surfshark One security bundle.
It’s a cakewalk to install and use this software on both PC and mobile devices.
It lacks certain essential features that are a must for security solutions.
Let’s take a look at some of the best benefits this antivirus software has to offer.
The Pros
For interested buyers – here’s a fact you need to know. The Surfshark Antivirus software is available as a part of a multi-tool suite. It cannot be purchased separately. You’ll need to buy the entire Surfshark One bundle to use this antivirus software. That being said, here are some of the best features the antivirus software has to offer.
1. Both real-time and on-demand protection is available
The Surfshark Antivirus software allows users to protect their important data in real time and on demand. The real-time feature will keep your files continuously secure, while the on-demand feature will allow you to run thorough scans as and when you please.
You can also opt to schedule a scan when necessary. The software also offers a quick-scan feature, wherein you just need to drag and drop a file or folder to get it scanned in no time.
2. Multiple OS support
Another positive feature of the Surfshark antivirus is you can use it on any Windows, MacOS, or Android device without any hassle.
3. Multiple device protection
Antivirus software usually charges higher fees depending on the number of devices a user wants to monitor while using them. However, this isn’t the case with Surfshark Antivirus. With one subscription, you can easily monitor five devices and make sure your data stays protected and secure on any and every device you use.
4. Adequate support options available
In case you encounter any problems with the software, you can contact the support team via live chat or email. The support team is available 24/7 to resolve your issues.
5. Easy-to-use UI
The Surfshark Antivirus tool is easy to use; you can quickly start a scan with the click of a button. There are no settings hidden away in the submenus, which makes your navigation easier.
6. Financial protection
In order to use the Surfshark Antivirus, you need to buy the Surfshark One bundle, and that in itself guarantees you get financial protection. When you’re using the Surfshark VPN, your financial data will be protected since the connection is private. Also, the Cleanweb extension protects your data from any malicious activities that phishing sites may perform.
7. Fair pricing
Surfshark offers far more in lieu of the pricing it charges for its antivirus software. As we’ve stated earlier, you need to buy the entire Surfshark One security bundle to use their antivirus tool.
The monthly subscription is available at $14.44, but you can bring it down to $3.49 with an annual payment or even $3.98 by paying for two years' worth of subscription.
The Cons
The Surfshark Antivirus tool also has a couple of shortcomings that can be improved upon. Let’s take a look at them.
1. No free trial is available
Bad news for new users. Surfshark doesn’t offer a free trial for its new consumers; however, there’s still a way out. By subscribing to a monthly plan, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. This money-back guarantee is also available for the yearly and two-year plans as well.
2. Unavailable as a standalone app
If you’re looking only for an antivirus solution, you’d still need to shell out cash to buy the entire suite. Apart from that, it’s also not available for iOS users, so Apple users will need to look for a different tool here.
3. Lacks extra features
Many antivirus tools offer extra features like a password manager, a file shredder, and parental controls that add up to a better user experience. Surfshark Antivirus, however, has no such provisions at the moment.
Verdict
Surfshark’s antivirus solution promises to be a highly useful tool in keeping malware and unwanted viruses at bay.
On the bright side, one subscription is enough to protect five devices. The user-friendliness of the Surfshark Antivirus is also one of the unmissable hallmarks. The support is also impressive at quickly resolving issues at hand.
If you're buying this bundle specifically for the antivirus, improvements could still be made. However, if you’re looking to invest in the Surfshark One bundle also for the VPN, private search engine, and data monitoring tool Alert, this is a great package.
Europe is responding to developing countries' proposals on loss and damage payments caused by climate change, but the U.S. has not, and the saga of climate summits continues.