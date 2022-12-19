Humans could one day live in Manhattan-sized asteroid megacities

An asteroid city concept based on a 70's NASA design

The new theory is a twist on the so-called "O'Neill cylinder", devised by physicist Gerard O’Neill after NASA commissioned him in 1972 to design a space habitat that could allow humans to live in space.

The O'Neill cylinder is a spinning habitat typically made up of two cylinders connected by a rod, rotating in opposite directions. Those cylinders spin just fast enough to create artificial gravity but not so fast as to induce motion sickness.

Science fiction enthusiasts might have recently read about a similar concept used for the titular spacecraft in 'The Martian' author Andy Weir's latest novel 'Project Hail Mary'. More grandiose and far-fetched concepts exist in various forms in sci-fi, such as in the image below.

An artist's impression of massive O'Neill cylinder habitat. Wikimedia

The scientists who devised the new method, outlined in a paper in the journal Frontiers in Astronomy and Space, did so as part of a thought experiment. They aimed to think up a space habitat idea that wouldn't require massive amounts of materials being launched into space.

A Manhattan-sized asteroid space habitat

The idea they ultimately came up with was to use materials already free-flying around space in massive quantities in the form of asteroids.