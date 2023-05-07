Marriage in space? Company plans to be the first to offer the service

Marriage in space? Company plans to be the first to offer the serviceThe ceremony would take place aboard a sustainable spacecraft called Neptune.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 07, 2023 08:45 AM ESTCreated: May 07, 2023 08:45 AM ESTinnovationSpaceship Neptune.Space Perspective Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Co-founder of space company Space Perspective Jane Poynter is claiming her firm may just be the first to offer a marriage service in space.“We’ve already had people wanting to be the first marriage in space, so we’ll see who is the first,” she told The Cool Down on Saturday. The ceremony would likely take place on the company's historic craft Neptune.“Spaceship Neptune was developed to be the most accessible, most sustainable, and safest spacecraft on or above Planet Earth. It comprises the SpaceBalloon, Reserve Descent System, and Neptune Capsule,” says the firm on its website. See Also “Unlike all other spacecraft whereby the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system, Spaceship Neptune’s capsule remains secured to the SpaceBalloon the entire flight from liftoff to splashdown, creating a seamlessly safe and gentle flight.”Carbon-free propulsion But how can it propel itself sustainably? The company even has a solution for that.“Spaceship Neptune is lifted to space by our SpaceBalloon, propelled by renewable hydrogen, with no rockets and none of the associated carbon footprint,” writes Space Perspective.“Rather than blasting off, we rise slowly at 12mph, making the experience accessible to anyone medically fit to fly with a commercial airline. Our balloon is proven technology, used for decades already by our team on missions with NASA and other government agencies to lift research telescopes and other heavy, sensitive instruments.” Most Popular And what about the spaceship’s return to earth?“In addition to our primary flight system, Neptune is equipped with a backup descent system—four parachutes situated between the capsule and the SpaceBalloon. The chutes can take over for our primary systems seamlessly and instantaneously in the event of a contingency, ensuring a safe landing. This kind of parachute has been used by space-faring agencies on more than a thousand flights over decades with a 100 percent success rate,” concludes the firm.Space Perspective is founded by two former crew members of Biosphere 2. The company “is driven by a desire to share the transformative power of space travel with as many people as possible. We know from experience that looking down on Planet Earth from space will radically shift one’s perception of our world and our place within it.” HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeHow you could develop US military tech — The BlueprintMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTThe mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmospherePhantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceXFIFA World Cup in Qatar: AC stadiums show how technology is shaping sportsEV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolutionScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been invented More Stories innovationHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 9/24/2022scienceDark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universePaul Ratner| 7/27/2022scienceDoes hot weather lead to increased violence? These researchers found a connectionDeena Theresa| 8/18/2022