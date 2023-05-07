Marriage in space? Company plans to be the first to offer the service

Co-founder of space company Space Perspective Jane Poynter is claiming her firm may just be the first to offer a marriage service in space.

“We’ve already had people wanting to be the first marriage in space, so we’ll see who is the first,” she told The Cool Down on Saturday. The ceremony would likely take place on the company's historic craft Neptune.

“Spaceship Neptune was developed to be the most accessible, most sustainable, and safest spacecraft on or above Planet Earth. It comprises the SpaceBalloon, Reserve Descent System, and Neptune Capsule,” says the firm on its website.