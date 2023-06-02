20 years of Mars Express: Watch the first-ever livestream from Mars today

The European Space Agency(ESA) has decided to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Mars Express orbiter, in a distinct manner.

The red planet will make its live-streaming debut on Friday, June 2. For an hour beginning at 6pm Central European Time, you can watch your rusty celestial neighbor like never before on ESA's YouTube channel.

For the #20thAnniversary of #MarsExpress, join us today at 18:00 CEST for #MarsLIVE 🔜 https://t.co/0pnQvr6teY



'MEX' is 20 - so is its @esamarswebcam! The camera is not the *best*, 1st built for engineering, but let's see what's up at the Red Planet in this first livestream! pic.twitter.com/jT7YS9jLTG — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) June 2, 2023

Though some glitches are possible due to the spacecraft's distance of nearly three million kilometers from Earth.

In a press release, the ESA’s mission control team said that they're not "100% certain it’ll work.”

James Godfrey, Spacecraft Operations Manager at ESA’s mission control center in Darmstadt, Germany, added: “But I’m pretty optimistic. Normally, we see images from Mars and know that they were taken days before. I’m excited to see Mars as it is now – as close to a Martian ‘now’ as we can possibly get!’"