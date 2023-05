A planetary scientist has announced his intention to join the development team behind a new computer game based on Mars. Called "Mars Horizon 2," the new game is set to be released in 2024 and will enable players to partake in a mission to search for life on the Red Planet.

The scientist in question, Konstantin Batygin, a California Institute of Technology planetary scientist, will join the team making the game to ensure accuracy with elements like fact-checking, accuracy, realism, etc. Batygin will support the Auroch Digital development team and publisher Secret Mode.

"His invaluable knowledge and expertise will ensure that 'Mars Horizon 2' is as authentic as possible, accurately portraying space exploration and extrapolation beyond the present day as the search for life in the universe continues," the statement added. Batygin shared the announcement made by the official Mars Horizon 2 Twitter account on Thursday, May 11, via a retweet.