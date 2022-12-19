Meet MARVEL, the quadrupedal robot that can climb walls and ceilings

Named MARVEL, short for Magnetically Adhesive Robot for Versatile and Expeditious Locomotion, the 17.6 pounds (eight kilograms) device can rapidly move on diverse surfaces such as metal floors, walls, and ceilings.

MARVEL is intended to be utilized in situations that involve a certain amount of risk for humans. According to the study, "Legged robots could potentially perform various maneuvers in such confined and complex three-dimensional (3D) environments."

How capable is MARVEL?

The foremost challenge in front of the team was to sort out the adhesion mechanism, which enables the robot to hold on to metal surfaces and facilitate its movement against the natural force of gravity.

The solution was found with the use of electromagnets and magnetic elastomers, allowing the robot to alter the magnetic properties of each of its feet.

MARVEL also has the ability to scan surfaces for gaps and holes. Researchers have programmed the robot to move around or over such obstacles by simulating how a cat makes use of its front paws to analyze objects before moving forward.

MARVEL navigated various testing scenarios like "stepping over a 10-centimeter-wide gap, overcoming a 5-centimeter-high obstacle, and performing transitions from floor to wall and from wall to ceiling," according to the study's abstract.

The team has successfully tested the robot to speeds of up to 0.7 meters per second (m/s) and with a maximum payload of 6.6 pounds (three kilograms).