How scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The Blueprint

- The team found that the way to create scalable intelligence in materials was to emulate the mathematics of integrated circuits.
- “A material could autonomously perform functions in an environment where traditional robotics could be unnecessarily expensive, costly, or wasteful” – Harne.
- Next, Harne wants to animate inanimate matter so that we can manufacture and produce "living" materials that help people and can be recycled at their end-of-life.
Ryan Harne, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at Pennsylvania State University, led the team in association with the U.S. Air Force that harnessed mechanical information processing and integrated it into an engineered material that can “think.”