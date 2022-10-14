Researchers create material that transforms from soft to hard when exposed to light

The ability to control the physical properties of a material using light as a trigger is potentially transformative

"This is the first material of its type," stated Prof. Zachariah Page, co-author of the study, in a press release. "The ability to control crystallization, and therefore the physical properties of the material, with the application of light is potentially transformative for wearable electronics or actuators in soft robotics."

For a long time, scientists have worked to create synthetic materials that imitate the characteristics of living structures like skin and muscle. Structures in living things effortlessly mix qualities like strength and flexibility. However, when employing a combination of diverse synthetic materials to simulate these properties in the lab, the materials often fail, i.e., disintegrate where the different materials meet.

"Oftentimes, when bringing materials together, particularly if they have very different mechanical properties, they want to come apart," said Page. However, by using light to vary how rigid or elastic the material would be, Page and his colleagues could regulate and modify the structure of a material that resembled plastic.

Remarkably, a harder material developed where the light touched it

In this different strategy, the chemists began with a monomer. Simply put, this single molecule forms larger structures known as polymers by joining with other molecules identical to it, much like the polymer in the most widely used plastic.

After testing a dozen catalysts, they discovered one that produced a 'semicrystalline' polymer that resembled those in synthetic rubber when combined with their monomer and exposed to visible light. Remarkably, a harder material developed where the light had touched it, while the unlit portions kept their malleable, soft characteristics.