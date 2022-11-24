Decades-old math theorem cracks US government encryption algorithm

A researcher at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) took up the challenge and broke through one of the algorithms known as SIKE in less than an hour using a single classical computer and a mathematical theorem developed by Dr. Ernst Kani at Queen's University in Canada in 1997.

The theorem revolves around manipulating mathematical objects in the abstract to probe their various properties, Dr. Kani explains in a Queen's University statement: "Doing pure mathematics is an end by itself, so we don't think of real-world applications ... But, later, many of those studies are useful for different purposes.

"When [Pierre] Fermat proposed [Fermat's Last Theorem] hundreds of years ago, his intent was to be able to factor certain large numbers. The application to cryptography came only much later in 1978.

"Basically, all the methods we use today for data encryption are based on mathematics."

The math in Dr. Kani's theorem involves "gluing" together two elliptical curves to find where such a process might fail and under what conditions. The 1997 paper describing these failures became the basis of the successful attack on the SIKE algorithm by Wouter Castryck and Thomas Decru, researchers at KU Leuven.

Consequences for quantum encryption algorithms

Quantum computers are incredibly powerful devices that rely on principles in quantum mechanics to process data faster by orders of magnitude than even the most advanced supercomputers are capable of, though quantum computers are still in their relative infancy.