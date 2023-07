Maxar Technologies' new satellite bus designed for low Earth orbit constellations passed a critical design review, a press statement from the company on July 24 revealed.

The satellite firm will build 16 of the Maxar 300 series buses for L3Harris Technologies. They will be used to build missile-detecting sensor satellites for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program.

Maxar's 300 series satellite buses

Each of the relatively small satellite buses is roughly the size of a conventional oven, helping to reduce costs and power compared to other conventional models.

"Those dimensions help the SDA achieve its goals to significantly reduce size, weight, power and cost compared to traditional missile detection satellites," Maxar explained in its press statement. "The SDA mission will also adapt and extend Maxar’s deep commercial communications satellite experience for new uses."