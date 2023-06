MBDA, along with 19 partners and 30 subcontractors from 14 European countries, has announced its intention to develop a hypersonic interceptor system called "Aquilla." The system will be developed for the European Defense Fund (EDF) to compete for its Hypersonic Defense Interceptor Study (HYDIS2) project.

The HYDIS2 proposal from the missile manufacturer has been granted €80 million ($87.5 million) funding for the EDF's 2023 work program without the need for a proposal call. Officials from MBDA anticipate being under a contract with the OCCAR of the European defense materiel agency by the end of the year. The project is a joint effort among MBDA's partners in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, which includes Roxel and ArianeGroup in France, Bayern-Chemie and OHB in Germany, Avio Aero in Italy, and GKN Fokker in the Netherlands.