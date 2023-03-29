Australian food startup makes first-of-its-kind meatballs with extinct mammoth DNA
Went extinct thousands of years ago, the woolly mammoth was a nutritional source for pre-historic people. Now, Australian-based cultivated meat company Vow is bringing back the mammoth meat modern day.
As stated, the Wov team and the international experts in the project claim that this spurt will revolutionize the food industry.
The woolly mammoth's extinct DNA was used to make the mammoth meatball, which was then finished with DNA from the mammoth's closest living relative, the African elephant. The meatball was on show at the NEMO science museum in Amsterdam
"We chose woolly mammoth meat because it is a symbol of loss, wiped out by climate change," said Tim Noakesmith, co-founder of Vow, as reported by Science Alert.
"We face a similar fate if we don't do things differently," including changing practices such as large-scale farming and how we eat, Noakesmith added.
Cultured meat is actual animal meat that has been produced utilizing cutting-edge molecular technology from animal cells rather than actual animal cells. Cultured meat can dramatically lessen the environmental impacts often associated with regular meat production and can be created to be preferable in both flavor and nutritional content.
The flesh was cultivated by scientists over many weeks, starting with identifying the genetic sequence for the flavor-giving protein mammoth myoglobin.
What does it taste like?
"I won't eat it at the moment because we haven't seen this protein for 4,000 years," said Ernst Wolvetang of the Queensland University's Australian Institute of Bioengineering, who worked with Vow on the project. "But after safety testing, I'd be really curious to see what it tastes like."
The scientists in an oven slowly cooked the enormous meatball before having its exterior browned with a blowtorch.
"It smelt a bit like when we cook our crocodile meat," James Ryan, Vow's chief scientific officer, told the audience.
Creating sustainable meat
Vow, the first cultured meat firm in Australia, is dedicated to producing more delicious and nutritious food while also being more sustainable. Vow is utilizing this technology to produce novel items that go beyond imitating already-existing meats, unlike the majority of other firms that specialize in growing meat. Vow is investigating novel tastes, textures, and nutritional advantages by collaborating with a group of scientists, chefs, and creators.
